UW chancellors hesitant on student debt forgiveness

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leaders of the University of Wisconsin System’s two largest schools aren’t embracing President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt.

UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said during a virtual luncheon hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Milwaukee Press Club that they have questions about the concept.

Mone said he would welcome student debt forgiveness because the price of higher education places an immense burden on students and their families. But he said would have to see whether the funding to cover it would come from a viable source.

Blank was more forceful, saying 57% of her students graduated last year with no debt and borrowing money for higher education is not a bad thing. People borrow similar amounts of money to buy cars even though their value decreases dramatically once they’re driven off the lot, she said.

Still, she said perhaps some level of debt could be forgiven for graduates in low-paying fields such as teachers. But “we shouldn’t do it in a blanket way,” she said.