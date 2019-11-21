EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — UW-Eau Claire has suspended five student athletes from the university’s football team in connection with racist social media messages, which included references to the Black Male Empowerment group on campus, that were posted to Twitter.
The Dean of Students’ office is investigating the incident, said Mike Rindo, assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations.
Rindo said Wednesday the university cannot identify the suspended students because an investigation is ongoing.
The messages in the Snapchat string included a picture of a cross burning at a Ku Klux Klan event.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said he doesn’t expect the investigation to be a long process.
“This investigation is not that complicated because of the way it was done, posted and tagged on social media,” Schmidt said at UW-Eau Claire Wednesday. “While it is an investigation, there are not that many more facts to uncover, but (Dean of Students LaRue Pierce) will go through that process.”
Schmidt condemned the racist messages Wednesday.
“I have high regard for (Black Male Empowerment’s) great work on campus, and I am disgusted by the actions taken by these students,” he said in an interview with the Leader-Telegram. “Ignorance is excusable, but racist actions are not.”
Based on the facts, Pierce will decide what consequences the students will face, Schmidt said.
UW-Eau Claire senior Lewis Balom, who is president of BME, called for “long-term action” Wednesday evening.
“I want to see action that’s going to make change,” Balom told the Leader-Telegram, adding that suspending athletes from their football team is not enough and amounts to “a slap on the wrist.”
The Snapchat messages included references to a non-existent White Male Empowerment group.
“For all who can’t make the BME meeting, (name deleted) and I are holding WME tonight at 7,” a message reads.
“I’ll be there but I’ll be like 5 minutes late. Think the cross will still be burning? Don’t wanna miss that again,” said another message.
“Yeah we don’t do it till 10 minutes in. That pic is from last weeks meeting,” replied a message referencing the burning cross.
Student athletes are typically suspended from their team during an investigation if they are accused of misconduct, Schmidt said: “All students have a code of conduct, but athletes are held to a higher standard because they also represent the institution by putting on the uniform.”
State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon she was “deeply disappointed” that UW-Eau Claire “has been hit with racist and hateful speech.”
Emerson also called for an investigation and “appropriate action” from the university.
Balom and BME Vice President Jalen Thomas both played on the football team for three seasons but were not on the team this year. They said they were disgusted to see the racist messages but not surprised.
“This is nothing new,” Balom said. “This is just the first time where we’ve had hardcore evidence.”
Balom also released a statement through the BME Twitter account on Tuesday.
“As President of Black Male Empowerment I would like to attest to the injustice and racial discrimination displayed upon us as a minority group on the campus of UW-EAU CLAIRE. We will stand up for our rights and bring light to the situation. No ignorant slander shall be Tolerated!”
After the messages were made public, some football players who were not in the group chat reached out and apologized. Thomas appreciated the apologies but said the bigoted remarks made him question who he could trust.
“You don’t know really who was on your side because you expect some guys to act a certain way, but they don’t,” Thomas said.
BME leaders spoke with Schmidt Wednesday night, and Thomas said the chancellor expressed genuine sympathy. Going forward, Thomas believes all students should go through diversity and inclusion training.
This is the second racist incident UW-Eau Claire has publicly dealt with this school year. In September a message telling junior Kayde Langer, who is Red Lake Ojibwe, to “go back to the rez” that included a racial slur was written on her dorm room door. The university was conducting a multi-department investigation into the September incident.
Law enforcement and the university haven’t found the person who wrote the slur on Langer’s door, and the investigation remains open, Schmidt said Wednesday.
Langer said she has not received any updates on the investigation since it began.
Regarding the racist social media messages, Langer believes the students involved should be expelled. She also said university officials must work on proactive measures to make sure students of color feel more welcome at UW-Eau Claire.
“Racism should not have a safe space on this campus,” Langer said. “It is a recurring problem. … We need to keep pushing administration because if we let this go, then they’re not going to be doing anything.”
Balom concurred.
“There’s no way this is going on between your walls, on or off the field, and you don’t know nothing about it,” Balom said. “It’s one of two things: Either you’re not doing anything about it or you don’t care.”
In an effort to increase conversations around racism on campus, the university’s newly hired vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion and student affairs, Warren Anderson, will take up a new equity, diversity and inclusion study when he joins UW-Eau Claire on Dec. 16, Schmidt said.
“We’ll have a campus-wide conversation about what that looks like, with that new vice chancellor charged with leading those efforts,” Schmidt said.
