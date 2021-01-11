UW Hospital performs record organ transplants, despite COVID

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin Hospital performed a record 548 organ transplants last year, including 315 kidney transplants, even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary closure of part of its transplant program.

Mike Anderson, executive director of UW Organ and Tissue Donation, said an increase in deceased donors was a large factor. UW Hospital, one of the nation's largest transplant centers, had 173 deceased donors this year, up from the previous record of 150 set in 2016.

More people died from drug overdoses, and there was also an uptick in heart attacks, strokes and other events that can cause brain death — likely due to people with chronic diseases who put off medical care because of the pandemic, he said.

“It’s not something we expected,” Anderson told the Wisconsin State Journal. People who die from COVID-19 cannot be organ donors.

The number of transplants surpassed UW Hospital's previous record of 541 in 2005; the hospital's previous record for kidney transplants was 313, set in 2016.