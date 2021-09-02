UW-Madison: 9 out of 10 people on campus fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nine out of 10 people on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, including faculty, staff and students, are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the university reported Thursday.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she was proud of the impressive numbers, which are far ahead of the statewide average. Only 62% of adults were fully vaccinated statewide as of Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“Our high level of vaccination means that we have a robust level of protection on campus and fewer members of our community will experience severe infections caused by COVID-19, compared to areas with lower vaccination rates,” Blank said in a statement.

The university reported the numbers a week before classes were set to begin on the campus that is home to about 45,000 students and roughly 24,000 faculty and staff.

As of Wednesday, UW-Madison said 88% of students were fully vaccinated, 99% of faculty were fully vaccinated and 92% of all employees, including faculty, were fully inoculated. Among students living in dorms, 92% were fully vaccinated.

The data is comparable to vaccination rates reported by other Big Ten universities.