UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records

The University of Wisconsin System is reviewing the matter after learning about it late last week, the State Journal reported.

“I regret the language I used in my email exchange with other Big Ten chancellors, which appears as though I intended to use the Big Ten board portal to skirt my public records responsibilities,” Blank said in a statement Monday. “This was surely not my intention and I apologize for that appearance.”

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said Blank's actions to conduct the public's business in private were “clearly illegal.”

“The calculation with which Chancellor Blank has tried to evade the requirements of our open records law is deeply troubling," Lueders said. "I think she’s embarrassed the university and state of Wisconsin.”

A day after Blank’s email suggesting communications be moved to the third-party system, Schlissel said he was working with the Big Ten staff to move the conversation to the private portal.

Blank, in an email to Schlissel, noted that Wisconsin’s public records law was “among the most stringent,” though she said she thought two other states in the Big Ten had “similar issues.”