UW-Madison issues warning amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Although no immediate mitigation steps were being taken on campus in Madison, Baggott said the university was preparing to take action if necessary. He said that could include limiting access to or temporarily closing recreational facilities; placing residence halls under quarantine; increasing testing frequency for students off campus; and directing students to stay at home except for attending class and work.

The news came after UW President Tommy Thompson said he had directed chancellors to ensure that students at every campus could attend at least 75% of classes in person this fall. Thompson said the system’s coronavirus testing protocols, social distancing and masks had kept COVID-19 infection rates low.

There are roughly 43,000 students enrolled at UW-Madison. Most faculty and staff are working from home as nearly all classes remain virtual.

The seven-day average of new cases statewide as of Friday was at its lowest point since July and the positivity rate — how many people tested positive versus negative — was 2.9%, which was the lowest it had been since June. To date, more than 558,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 and 6,267 have died of the disease since the pandemic started.

