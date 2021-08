UW-Madison mandates tests for unvaccinated staff, students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff who can't or won't show proof of vaccination will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, the school announced Wednesday.

The mandate will go into effect Aug. 30, the school said in a news release. Students and staff who refuse the tests will be held “accountable,” the release said. It didn't elaborate.

School officials said they had to institute the move because the highly contagious coronavirus delta variant is spreading across the state.

The university implemented an indoor mask mandate earlier this month. The same day Republicans who control the Legislature's rules committee voted to require the UW System obtain the panel's approval before implementing any COVID-19 policies.

Asked about the consequences for not getting tested, UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said those details would be shared with “those who are affected.”