UW-Madison program to study psychoactive drugs in treatment

“Some of the earlier human trials were actually in patients with terminal cancer diagnoses and use of these compounds, with psilocybin in particular, with a single dose or two doses combined with psychotherapy, showed huge improvements in those patients’ anxiety and quality of life,” Wenthur said.

While reports have surfaced of people using psychoactive drugs to treat depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses on their own — including about 6 percent of 110,000 respondents in a Global Drug Survey — doctors warn that these drugs should be taken with caution and trained monitoring.

That’s precisely how these drugs would be administered, Wenthur explained. Patients take these drugs within a safe environment and under the guidance of trained therapists who help the patients through the entire experience, including integration sessions afterward where patients and therapists talk about the experience.

Researchers aren’t exactly clear on what makes these psychedelic drugs work as a treatment, but they suspect it’s related to the way these compounds change how the brain regions connect to and communicate with one another.

There’s also evidence the compounds change the structures of neurons and the ways those cells communicate with each other, which impacts learning and growth.

“The most important first step is for us to not get caught up in the hype and say this is absolutely a 100 percent guaranteed cure for all of societal ills,” Wenthur said. “I think that’s a mistake. But I also think it’s a mistake to ignore the promise that these compounds are exhibiting.”

