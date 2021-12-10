 Skip to main content
UW regents extend ACT, SAT exemptions for 2 more years

University of Wisconsin System officials have decided to let freshman applicants forego sending in their ACT and SAT test scores for another two years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials voted Friday to let freshman applicants forego sending in their ACT and SAT test scores for another two years.

Historically incoming freshmen had to include their scores on their applications but the system suspended that requirement in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and has extended the exemption to all 2022-23 applicants.

The Board of Regents on Friday voted to extend the exemption through the 2024-25 academic year. UW System officials say continuing the exemption ensures applicants who can’t take the tests due to cancellations or face significant delays in scheduling time to take the tests won’t suffer a disadvantage.

Colleges across the country have suspended score submission requirements as the pandemic continues. Questions are swirling, too, about whether the tests are reliable predictors of academic performance. A UW System study on the tests' usefulness is expected to be completed by April.

