UW students who get vaccinated won't be tested for virus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin students who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly for the virus under a policy change that interim President Tommy Thompson on Wednesday called an incentive to bolster vaccination rates on campus.

“It’s a way for us to reward students who want to get vaccinated without telling, mandating they have to. ... I don't think mandates help,” Thompson said at a news conference announcing the change.

The change is designed to maximize the number who get inoculated before they leave campuses and return home this summer, Thompson said. The push to get as many faculty, staff and students vaccinated as possible comes as Thompson has already pledged to hold at least 75% of classes in person in the fall.

Thompson said he hoped to have 75% to 80% of people on campus vaccinated by the fall to reach herd immunity levels.

Most students became eligible for the vaccine this week when everyone in the state did. They could have gotten it earlier if they had a job or health condition that made them eligible. The university does not know how many have been vaccinated to date, but Thompson said he expects it's a low number.