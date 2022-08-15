 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses

The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses.

The program, dubbed the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, is modeled after the Bucky’s Tuition Promise program at UW-Madison. Beginning in fall 2023, Wisconsin residents who come from families making less than $62,000 a year will have any tuition and fees remaining after receiving financial aid waived.

Undergraduates will be eligible for the waiver for eight semesters. Students seeking associate degrees and transfer students would be eligible for the waiver for four semesters.

The discount works out to an average of $4,500 per student over four years. System officials plan to fund the program’s first year at $13.8 million and seek $24.5 million in additional state aid to cover the program in 2024-25.

Students will be automatically considered for the Wisconsin Tuition Promise when they apply for federal financial aid.

People are also reading…

This story has been updated to correct program start to fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump-backed Wis. candidate won't commit to backing him

Trump-backed Wis. candidate won't commit to backing him

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn’t rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state. Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels made the comments Monday at a town hall event a week before the Aug. 9 primary. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, said she would support whoever wins the Republican primary for president in 2024. Trump is hosting a rally for Michels in Wisconsin on Friday.

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Republicans have unanimously chosen Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin to host the 2024 national convention, beating out Nashville in deep-red Tennessee. The decision, announced at the Republican National Committee’s summer meeting on Friday in Chicago, follows months of wrangling by both states to land the convention where the party’s next presidential candidate will be officially nominated. Milwaukee was selected by Democrats to host the 2020 convention, but that moved almost entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The city used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a “turnkey” operation ready to host for real in 2024.

Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

Prosecutors charge man with 30-year-old double homicide

Prosecutors have charged a Weyauwega man with killing a couple 30 years ago over a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Tongstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. Investigators said in a criminal complaint that a DNA match led them to Haase. According to the complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead. Tongstad told investigators on Thursday that he was drunk in March 1992, started thinking about the accident and went over to Tongstad's house where he fought with Tongstad and Mumbrue. Online court records didn't list an attorney for Haase.

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on them and acquitted two other men. Prosecutors again will present secretly recorded conversations and video, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of rebels was serious about getting the Democratic governor. Defense attorneys insist there was no real conspiracy. They say Fox and Croft were entrapped.

Widow of man who died at WI vet's home sues state, others

The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility’s employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband. Luane Krall, in her lawsuit, said staff failed to ensure her husband, Randy, was hydrated, which led to his death in late 2020 at age 69. Krall said staff at the troubled home in Union Grove provided “reckless, wanton, demeaning and inhuman treatment” of her husband. The lawsuit seeks unspecified financial damages. A Department of Veterans Affairs spokeswoman, in an email, said the DVA’s medical director previously reviewed the case and determined that appropriate care was provided.

'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college

'I didn't really learn anything': COVID grads face college

After the disruption of online learning, first-year college students are arriving arrive on U.S. campuses unprepared for the demands of college-level work, experts say. Colleges from New Jersey to California have expanded summer bridge programs aiming to get students up to speed in math and English before they arrive this fall. Experts say it's clear remote instruction caused learning setbacks, most sharply among Black and Hispanic students. The stakes are high: Research shows that students who start college a step behind are less likely to graduate.

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him. He was unable to avoid hitting the bear and was thrown from the motorcycle. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, he died at the scene south of the town of Swan Lake. His name has not been made public. Trooper James Hawkins says state game wardens found the injured bear and shot it.

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it's a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church. Polling data shows that abortion is a slightly more potent issue for white voters in the Democratic coalition than for Black voters. Most of the groups organizing in the Milwaukee area, a critical area for Democrats to win statewide races, are steering away from messaging solely on the issue.

Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin

The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman. It happened after Miu scuffled with several people last month on the Apple River. Police say Miu wounded four other people. Miu says he was defending himself. Miu has retained Madison, Wisconsin attorney Corey Chirafisi, who helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third in protests over the police shooting Jacob Blake. The Rittenhouse case widened the political divide on gun access in the United States.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists just broke stable magnetic field record that held for 20 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News