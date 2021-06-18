 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW-Whitewater chancellor resigns following cancer diagnosis
0 Comments
AP

UW-Whitewater chancellor resigns following cancer diagnosis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has resigned due to health reasons.

Chancellor Dwight Watson will step down at the end of the month following his recent diagnosis of stomach and intestinal cancer.

“This type of cancer is exacerbated by stress,” Watson wrote in his resignation letter this week. “The stress in the role of the chancellor is plentiful.”

Interim System President Tommy Thompson appointed Jim Henderson to serve as interim chancellor starting July 1. Henderson previously served as the System’s vice president for academic and student affairs from 2016 to 2018, the State Journal reported.

Watson, who became chancellor in August 2019, has led the campus through some difficult times that included declining enrollment, budget cuts and the coronavirus pandemic.

He was sidelined for a month last fall after a former student at one of his previous jobs accused him of sexual misconduct. System officials determined the accusations were without merit.

Watson will help Henderson with the transition through the end of October at his current salary of nearly $250,000 and then can become a tenured faculty member.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman accidentally reels in a Great White Shark of New Jersey coast

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News