Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system's campuses.

At the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system's universities. The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated.

Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester.

The campaign is offering 70 scholarships worth $7,000 to vaccinated students who attend system universities, other than UW-Madison, that reach a 70% student vaccination threshold. Students must submit their vaccination status by Oct. 15 to be included in the drawing.

The system's data show three campuses have reached that 70% threshold — Madison, La Crosse and Milwaukee.

According to the state Department of Health Services, nearly 53% of Wisconsin's overall population eligible for vaccination has been fully inoculated. That's about 3 million people who are 12 years old and up.

