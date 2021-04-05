Vaccinations open to everyone 16 and up in Wisconsin

Public Health Madison & Dane County on Monday said that 35 people connected to a single child care center tested positive for the virus, including a more contagious variant first identified in the United Kingdom. The health department said 21 of the center's children and workers tested positive as did 14 of their family members. It did not name the center or where in the county it was located.

Most of the children who tested positive had mild symptoms like fever and cough, the health department said, while urging parents not to discount those symptoms for seasonal allergies but instead have children tested for COVID-19.

“We know the variants are more infectious, and younger children can’t be vaccinated yet, so this is an important reminder that we must all continue to take precautions," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, in a statement. “Get tested if you are showing any symptoms, get your children tested if they are showing symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as you can. The vaccines are highly effective against severe disease and death from COVID-19 infection, even with the most prevalent variants.”