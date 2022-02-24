Veterans board chairman charged with child pornography

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The chairman of the state Board of Veterans Affairs has been charged with possessing child pornography.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that Curtis Schmitt Jr. was charged Jan. 23 in Milwaukee County with three felony counts of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, investigators discovered two photos and a video of child pornography had been uploaded to a Dropbox account associated with Schmitt’s email in December.

The complaint said Schmitt told police that he was addicted to adult pornography and sometimes received and downloaded child pornography.

Schmitt's attorney, Christopher Hartley, didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Schmitt to the veterans board in 2019. His biography on the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs website states that he has “orchestrated” scores of events supporting veterans and veteran business owners. The website goes on to say Schmitt served in Afghanistan and Iraq with the Army's 10th Mountain Division and led more than 300 troops “in combat and garrison.”

Evers spokewoman Britt Cudaback and WDVA officials didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0