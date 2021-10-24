Veterinarian house calls especially popular during pandemic

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee veterinarian who six years ago decided to focus on house calls has found her service to be even more comforting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike the clinic setting, Rebecca Feiring has allowed her clients to be near the patients while she examines them. She said there have been a lot of visits outside during the warmer months or in people’s garages with everyone wearing masks.

The personalized one-on-one care permits Feiring, 39, to examine animals in a calmer setting. She can take extra time with patients and owners, with an emphasis on low-stress handling, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Feiring was working in a different clinic in Milwaukee when she decided to “take the plunge” for house calls in 2015.

“It was my first job after vet school and I had been there a number of years and I was really getting tired of feeling like I was in a rush all the time,” she said. “The administrators at the clinic didn’t really care about much else except for how many patients you could see in a day.”

Randy Nelson, 57, and Mark Beske, 54, said their dog Thomas, a springer spaniel, was aggressive and had previously been abused. Thomas never enjoyed visits to the clinic.

“She (Feiring) takes her time, you never feel rushed, and if a dog is stressed, she takes the additional time to make sure there aren’t any negative effects during the observation,” Beske said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.