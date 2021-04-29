 Skip to main content
Vice President Harris plans trip to Milwaukee on Tuesday
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday to tout President Joe Biden's economic development agenda.

The White House announced the visit just before Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night detailing his “Build Back Better” economic agenda. No details about the trip were immediately announced.

It will be Harris' first trip to Wisconsin as vice president. Biden, who narrowly won the state in November, was in Milwaukee in February to tape a CNN town hall.

Harris has been traveling across the country in recent weeks, including stops in Baltimore, Chicago and Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

