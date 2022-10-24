 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID'd as 2 adults, 4 children

Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children

  • 0

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children.

All six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland, police said in a statement Sunday.

The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.

The cause of Friday's fire has not been determined. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said authorities were conducting an “active criminal investigation.”

Multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate tenants from the building and from apartment balconies, Misko said.

A total of 10 people were displaced by the fire, including two families of four and an adult couple, American Red Cross spokesman Justin Kern said.

People are also reading…

Hartland is a village of approximately 9,100 people about 26 miles (42 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state's near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels' position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state's near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn't sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor's race to be about even.

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year is giving a tearful opening statement as he defends himself at trial. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the Nov. 21 tragedy in Waukesha. He dismissed his attorneys days before his trial began earlier this month, electing to represent himself. Prosecutors rested their case Thursday. Brooks gave a rambling opening statement, urging jurors to see both sides of the story, but didn't offer any legal theories or outline who he would call to testify. He appeared to choke back tears throughout his remarks. When he finished, he bowed his head and cried.

Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin (copy)

Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say

Legal experts say the antics of a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade last year won't help him win an appeal. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the parade crash Nov. 21 in Waukesha, including six homicide counts. He's representing himself at trial. Every day he argues with Judge Jennifer Dorow, refuses to recognize his own name or the state's jurisdiction, and mutters that the proceedings are unfair. Legal observers say if he's convicted none of it will help him on appeal. They say Dorow has treated him fairly and made a meticulous record of the proceedings.

Bonfire explosion investigators: Won't ticket young drinkers

Sheriff’s investigators in Wisconsin say they are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, The  Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire. Investigators say 17 injured people were privately transported to hospitals and seven were transferred to a burn unit in Milwaukee. Authorities say a number of the injured remain hospitalized, some in critical condition.

Johnson, Barnes get personal in final debate

Johnson, Barnes get personal in final debate

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes have gotten personal in their final debate before the Nov. 8 election, with each candidate attacking the other as being radical and out of touch with the average Wisconsin voter. Johnson, who is seeking a third term, and Barnes, the lieutenant governor, are locked in a tight race that could determine which party controls the Senate. The debate Thursday came a day after a Marquette University Law School poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead, marking a steady increase for the incumbent since Barnes won the Democratic primary in August.

Watch Now: Related Video

Latest poll shows Brazil's presidential race is tightening

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News