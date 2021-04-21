Virginia city fires police officer over Rittenhouse donation

The Guardian first reported the news of the data breach and Kelly's apparent donation to Rittenhouse.

Kelly was initially put on administrative duty Friday, the city said. He can appeal the firing.

It was not immediately clear if Kelly had an attorney representing him who could comment on his behalf. The Associated Press unsuccessfully attempted to reach him by phone.

Clay Messick, president of the local police union, told the Pilot that the decision to fire Kelly, not a union member, was “disappointing."

“We were hoping for a full, transparent investigation,” he told the newspaper. “But after 72 hours, I do not believe that is what we got."'

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said in a statement he hoped the “perceptions” of an individual officer wouldn't undermine community relations with the department.

"A police department cannot do its job when the public loses trust with those whose duty is to serve and protect them," Boone said.

