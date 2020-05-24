Virus blamed as plans made to close Mississippi manufacturer
0 comments
AP

Virus blamed as plans made to close Mississippi manufacturer

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A company that makes coolers and freezers for restaurants, convenience stores and other businesses is closing a manufacturing plant in Mississippi, blaming economic conditions arising from the spread of the new coronavirus.

The New Albany Gazette reports that the Master-Bilt facility in New Albany is closing permanently. Refrigerated Solutions Group issued a statement last week saying it decided to close the plant after reviewing business opportunities and market conditions.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused sudden, dramatic, and unexpected conditions outside of the company’s control," the statement said. Those conditions included government-ordered shutdowns of many of the company's customers.

The company said it would consolidate manufacturing at a Hudson, Wisconsin. facility by Oct. 31.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News