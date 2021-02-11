Virus outbreak cancels whooping crane count in Texas

Missing one year of the survey won’t significantly damage the federal agency's ability to monitor trends, Harrell and Smith agreed.

“What we do need to know is how well the cranes are doing on their winter landscape in Texas, and whether birds that are marked have arrived at their wintering grounds,” Smith said.

“Citizen scientists" have long helped track whooping cranes through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Texas Whooper Watch program, the federal agency said. High-quality photos of banded whooping cranes can also be uploaded, with information about when and where they were taken, to track them through a new online form on the foundation's website.

Smith said she photographed a bird at the Aransas refuge with a small aluminum band, indicating that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had tagged it during a drive in the 1970s and 1980s.

The whooping crane was probably at least 38 years old, she said.

Smith said the cranes often live about 24 years in the wild but birds that old are rare.

“Documenting this grand Whooping Crane again was so inspiring and also informative of the recovery potential of this species," she wrote in an email Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.