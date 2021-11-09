Volk Field commander relieved of duties after investigation

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (AP) — There has been a change of command at the Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin.

Col. Leslie Zyzda-Martin has been relieved of her duties as commander of Volk Field at Camp Douglas.

The National Guard said in a statement that Brig. Gen. David W. May ended Zyzda-Martin's command Monday due to “lost confidence in her ability to lead.”

“This is a very difficult decision, but it is the right thing to do in the best interest of Volk Field,” May said. “The men and women that make up Volk Field are extraordinary at what they do. It is my obligation to ensure they have the type of leadership that will meet the unique needs and challenges of our state and federal missions.”

The guard's statement said the decision was made following investigations that revealed issues concerning command climate and alleged misconduct. Additional investigations are ongoing.

The move is in sharp contrast to the welcoming speech May gave for the commander in September 2020 when he said Zyzda-Martin had "the passion, the drive, and the heart to get the job done with integrity and decisiveness. In other words, you’re the right officer for the right command at the right time.”

Lt. Col. Tom Bauer, who currently serves as the vice commander at Volk Field, will act as interim commander until a new commander is selected.

A phone number for Zyza-Martin was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0