Volunteer helps boosts safety on frozen Lake Winnebago

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — The crack in the ice was only a few inches wide the last time Don Herman had checked.

About a half-mile off shore, due east of the grand white mansion built in 1903 for the Oshkosh Yacht Club, the expansion, created by cooling and warming temperatures, was now more than a foot wide, over an estimated 10 feet of water.

This is prime time for ice anglers to chase Lake Winnebago’s walleye and perch with 2- to 3-foot-long jigging rods. Come next month, however, the traffic on the state’s largest inland lake will increase significantly.

The sturgeon spearing season begins Feb. 12 and will draw thousands of people who will sit in windowless shacks waiting for the appearance of one of the prehistoric fish that can top 5 feet long and weigh well over 100 pounds. Six days later, Battle on Bago, one of the country’s largest ice fishing tournaments, will draw thousands more.

That’s why Herman, a lifelong member of the Otter Street Fishing Club, was at work one day using his Polaris UTV with a heated cab to pull a homemade, portable bridge out onto the ice. A pair of discarded Christmas trees, their trunks plunged into the crack, which likely ran for miles in a north-south direction, served as calling cards to guide travelers to the bridge that would provide a safer passage.

“We might move this bridge tomorrow or the the next day,” Herman said of the rapidly changing and unpredictable ice conditions. “Sometimes we move them twice a day just to keep people safe.”

Venturing onto the ice is always a risky proposition, but with the proper precautions, a little common sense and, through the work of volunteers like Herman and those involved with other fishing clubs that ring the lake, most trips onto Lake Winnebago and other bodies of water can be done without getting wet, or worse, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, no ice is ever 100% safe. There are just too many variables. They can include wild temperature swings, underwater springs and currents, wind that can break up massive sheets of ice, pressure ridges and heaves, and insulating snow cover that can reduce the rate at which ice forms.

Earlier this month on Green Bay, more than two dozen anglers had to be rescued from a sheet of what appeared to be stable ice that had detached from the mainland. Passing barge traffic, which created waves, is being blamed for the incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Back on Lake Winnebago, snowmobiles and ATVs are running the surface, but the ice isn’t thick enough for cars and trucks, which need a minimum of 12 to 16 inches of ice. But that’s a uniform thickness, according to Herman.

While checking ice thickness in the last week, he found 13 inches of ice in one spot after drilling a hole with his propane-fueled auger. About 20 feet away, another hole revealed there was just 8 inches of ice, according to his well-worn, wooden measuring stick that has an L-shaped lip at the one end to grab the bottom of the ice. Snowdrifts and heaves of ice littered the frozen surface.

“The ice is rough,” said Jason Mathe, 28, of Oshkosh, who was on an ATV to fish in 15 feet of water about 1½ miles out. “This (crack) opened up from about 2 inches last night to about a foot today.”

The DNR recommends that those going onto the ice dress in warm, water-resistant layers and pack an extra hat and gloves; contact local bait shops, fishing clubs or resorts to ask about local ice conditions; stay safely on shore if ice conditions are questionable and if open water is nearby; and carry basic safety gear like ice claws or picks, a cellphone in a waterproof bag and rope.

Wearing a life jacket or a float coat is advised, as is making sure someone knows where you are and when you are expected to return. Extreme caution should be used when traveling in unfamiliar areas, at night or at times with reduced visibility.

But the human condition isn’t always prone to listening to reason, which is why for the past 42 years Herman has a profitable side gig.

His business — Sunk? Dive and Ice Service — retrieves cars, trucks, snowmobiles and ice shacks that have plunged through the ice and into the depths of a lake or river. In warmer months he has pulled out sunken boats, cars that have slid down boat ramps, and crashed planes and helicopters. He’s waiting to remove a tractor from 30 feet of water in Lake Lucerne near Wautoma and will use a tow truck that weighs about 4,000 pounds, significantly less than most.

Herman typically does about 20 jobs each winter within in a two-hour radius of Oshkosh, although one year he pulled more than 70 vehicles out of the drinks of Wisconsin. In another year, he pulled a car out of 125 feet of water in Green Lake. He charges $1,000 an hour, and a job can take three to four hours or more, depending on the circumstances. Insurance may or may not cover the expense. It all depends on the policy.

“I don’t believe I’m an ice expert. I just go out on the lake all of the time,” said Herman, 64. “But I know the ice pretty well. We have to because of what we’re into, pulling cars and everything out.”

Herman’s father was a member of the Otter Street Fishing Club, which was formed in 1961, and used a 1952 Dodge to plow roads on the lake. Herman tagged along with his father as a 10-year-old when his father was plowing roads on the lake and fixed one of the club’s wreckers when he was 16. He began plowing himself a year before graduating from Oshkosh North High School. He spent several years at Leach Co., building garbage trucks, and in 1978 started building plows for the club. In 2000, his entrepreneurial drive kicked into high gear when he purchased his own vehicle repair shop on the east side of Lake Butte des Morts.

Herman at one time also had his own towing and crane business and still owns two bars — the Fountain, located a short drive from his shop, and Blazers, 63 miles to the northwest in the unincorporated Shawano County hamlet of Split Rock.

But he’s best known for pulling out waterlogged vehicles, his video posts on Facebook in which he gives updates on ice conditions, and his TV news appearances, all of which have garnered him the nickname “Hollywood Herman.”

“It’s fun. It’s volunteer work and we have a great group of guys. Some of them have been with me for 30 years,” Herman said, as we headed toward the Merritt Avenue boat landing in his Toyota Tundra. “We build the trucks, we build the plows, we build the plow frames, we build the bridges. It’s all volunteer work.”

The clubhouse for the fishing club, which has 750 life members, is located next door to Jerry’s Bar, a longtime haunt for sturgeon spearers, who could have a quick season this year thanks to clear water and good visibility. A garage behind the bar holds two of the club’s three plow trucks, which are stripped down to reduce their weight and cost. Massive V-plows, 8 feet long and 6 feet wide, are attached to the front of each vehicle. Scott Engel, whose great-grandfather opened the bar 111 years ago, estimates the club has more than $100,000 invested into the trucks and plows.

“There’s a lot of maintenance that goes into these trucks every year for the pounding they take,” said Engel, who has owned the bar for 34 years and is a longtime member of the club. “This is something that we’re all brought up with out here, and it’s part of the culture.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.

