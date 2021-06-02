Vos looks to crack down on those who skip job interviews

Evers, a Democrat, is likely to veto the measure. He voiced support for the $300 payment on Tuesday, saying those who advocate abolishing it don't have any evidence that it's behind the worker shortage problem.

“It’s an issue I have seen no data on — none whatsoever,” Evers said. “In addition, we had trouble finding people to come to work before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and after the pandemic so I think this is an issue around making sure we have the best quality of life in the state of Wisconsin so we actually encourage people to move here — I think those are things we need to take a look at. But I am concerned we are seeking a solution to a problem that may not exist.”

Business leaders said removing the $300 supplement is a start, but that the worker shortage issue is more complex. Labor experts agree that several factors feed into the shortage, which existed before the pandemic but that has come into sharper focus since.

Some unemployed people have been reluctant to return to work because they fear catching the virus. Others have found new occupations. And many women, especially working mothers, have left the workforce to care for their children.