Voting deputies cleared to return to Wisconsin nursing homes

The commission voted unanimously to direct clerks to contact nursing homes in their jurisdictions by March 12 to see if they would allow deputies to visit. Deputies granted access would have to follow facility safety protocols as well as state and local health requirements. If deputies are denied access, clerks would have to follow state statutes that require them to mail ballots to facility residents.

The commission also voted unanimously to direct its staff to start promulgating the new policy as an emergency rule. The commission also voted 5-1 to direct staff to research possible changes to state law to accommodate alternatives to using voting deputies during the pandemic.

The only commissioner who voted against the proposal was Spindell, who argued the staff lacks the expertise to suggest such changes. He proposed creating a committee of outside election and health officials to conduct the research but the commission voted him down.

The commission also unanimously adopted a plan to mail notifications on a quarterly basis to voters who may have moved. The commission had done such mailings on a biannual basis, with the next mailing set for June. The proposal the commission approved calls for starting quarterly mailings in September. The quarterly approach would end at the beginning of 2023.