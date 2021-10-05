 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Walker's son joins Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s son has joined GOP gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch’s campaign.

Kleefisch announced Tuesday that Alex Walker will serve as the campaign's political director. Alex Walker has worked as Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil’s campaign manager and on former Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir’s failed U.S. Senate run.

He made headlines in 2017 when he was caught using a state van to move a friend into a Madison apartment. He reimbursed the state $25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arc de Triomphe unwrapped as installation comes to end

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News