Walsh becomes 3rd woman to lead Wisconsin Board of Regents

Karen Walsh is the new president of the Wisconsin Board of Regents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Karen Walsh is the new president of the Wisconsin Board of Regents.

Walsh takes over after serving as vice president for the past year. She ran uncontested in Friday’s election after Ed Manydeeds declined to run again for board president and instead backed Walsh, who was appointed to the board by Gov. Tony Evers in 2019.

“I’m humbled to lead such a talented, cohesive group of colleagues,” Walsh said in a statement. “Their passion for public higher education and the Wisconsin Idea is matched only by the dedication and creativity of our faculty, staff and students.”

A former assistant dean for external relations of the engineering school at UW-Madison, Walsh is director of the BerbeeWalsh Foundation, a family organization dedicated to human and animal health and welfare.

Walsh is the third woman to lead the board since the UW System was formed more than 50 years ago. The others were Joyce Erdman in 1980-82 and Regina Miller in 2015-2017.

Amy Blumenfeld Bogost was elevated to vice president of the board in another uncontested vote. Bogost works as a federal Title IX lawyer and joined the board in May 2020.

