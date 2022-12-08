 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Washington state man charged in 34-year-old Wisconsin murder

A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect

  • 0

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using “familial DNA searching” to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect.

Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon in the killing of 60-year-old Betty Rolf, WLUK-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin, reported Thursday.

Meyer lived about a mile from where Rolf's body was found on Nov. 7, 1988, just outside of Appleton, Wisconsin. The complaint alleges that Meyer fled to Washington after the slaying. He now lives in Eastonville.

Rolf had been sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled.

People are also reading…

Meyer was arrested Wednesday, the sheriff's department in Outagamie County, Wisconsin, said. He was jailed in Washington pending extradition to Wisconsin.

The criminal complaint says investigators had a DNA prolife from a sample taken from Rolf's body and searched a DNA database for any close biological relatives to the suspect. Based on that sarch, police determined the only suspects could be Meyer or his brother.

The brother provided a DNA sample that eliminated him as a suspect, the complaint said.

FBI agents tracked down Meyer to Washington, and obtained DNA samples from the door handle of his truck. The complaint says the samples matched those obtained from Rolf's body during an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems

For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems

A New York jury has convicted Donald Trump’s company of tax fraud. Tuesday's verdict could damage the Republican politically and adds to an already long list of legal headaches as he mounts another run for president. Although Trump was not personally charged in the Manhattan district attorney’s tax case against the Trump Organization, he faces other inquiries. They include a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, probes in Georgia and Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and more probes in New York. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Prosecutors move to dismiss Wisconsin abortion ban challenge

A conservative prosecutor is asking a judge to toss out Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban on abortions, arguing that it lacks legal merit and that there is no weight to assertions that it is unenforceable because of its age. Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski filed a motion late Wednesday to dismiss the case. His fellow defendants, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, filed briefs preserving their rights to seek a dismissal as the case progresses. All three argued that the lawsuit seeks to improperly restrict prosecutorial discretion and that Kaul lacks standing to sue because he hasn’t been personally harmed by the ban.

Wisconsin parade crash case an issue in Supreme Court race

Wisconsin parade crash case an issue in Supreme Court race

The judge who oversaw the trial of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year says national exposure and encouragement she got for her handling of the case is not why she is running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. But Dan Kelly, one of her challengers and a fellow conservative, said Thursday that the case is the only reason Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow got in the race. Dorow and Kelly are the two conservative candidates for the open seat to be determined in the April 4 election. Two liberal judges are also running.

No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America

No longer the fringe: Small-town voters fear for America

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren't so different from the rest of America. And their views haven't been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.

Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

A state judge has ordered five men to stand trial on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all of Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is charged with providing material support for terrorist acts. Judge Michael Stepka ruled Wednesday that evidence presented in a preliminary hearing justified a trial. The trial will take place in Antrim County, where Whitmer’s Elk Rapids vacation home is located and prosecutors say the abduction was to happen.

In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a Wisconsin town, voters fear for America under attack

In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed - not at all - by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.

Wisconsin woman to use sex trafficking as homicide defense

A woman charged in a Wisconsin murder plans to argue that she is not guilty of homicide because she was a coerced victim of human trafficking. Tanya Stammer is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in connection with the March 2021 death of Brian Porsche. Stammer is scheduled to stand trial next summer. In another case, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in July that a 2008 law that absolves trafficking victims of criminal liability for offenses committed as a direct result of being trafficked extends to first-degree intentional homicide.

Senate confirms Indiana judge's appointment to appeals bench

The U.S. Senate has confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate voted 60-31 Monday to confirmed Doris L. Pryor. Since March 2018, Pryor has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Before that, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana says Pryor “is a public servant of the highest caliber.” She will be the first Black from Indiana ever to serve on the 7th Circuit, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for 'long term' tax cuts

Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has rejected those ideas in the past and Republicans don’t have the votes necessary to override a veto. Vos and LeMahieu both spoke at a WisPolitics.com event. They also both said they hoped to work better with Evers in his second term.

Watch Now: Related Video

Train service in Nigeria capital resumes after deadly attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News