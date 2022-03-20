 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waukesha sets up City Hall memorial to parade crash victims

City officials in Waukesha have created a memorial within City Hall to the six people who were killed when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade last November

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — City officials in Waukesha have created a memorial within City Hall to the six people who were killed when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade last November.

WTMJ-AM reported Saturday that city officials hung paintings of the six people by artist Joanne Bowring on the wall in City Hall. A commission plans to meet March 31 to discuss a permanent memorial.

Prosecutors have accused Darrell Brooks Jr. of driving his SUV through the parade, killing the six people and injuring dozens more. He faces more than 70 charges, including six homicide counts. Any potential motive remains unclear. He's set to stand trial in October.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WTMJ-AM.

