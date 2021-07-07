Wauwatosa police kept, shared list of Floyd, Cole protesters

Motley said she thinks the department is using the list to target people and it represents another example of police abusing their powers.

Protests were a common occurrence in Wauwatosa last year following Cole's death in February and Floyd's death in May.

Mensah, who is Black, shot and killed Cole as he was fleeing from police following a disturbance at a mall. Mensah shot and killed two other people in the line of duty in 2015 and 2016. He was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in each case and is now a Waukesha County sheriff's deputy.

Floyd died in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into the Black man's neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder in April.

