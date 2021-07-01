Weather service warns of Lake Michigan swimming danger

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The National Weather Service has warned against swimming in Lake Michigan Thursday and Friday because of dangerous conditions in the forecast.

According to the weather service, strong winds, threatening currents and waves of 3 feet (91 centimeters) to 6 feet (182 centimeters) are expected.

“Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls,” the weather service said in a statement. “Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible.”

Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties have a high swim risk from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening, according to forecasters.

Fourteen people have drowned so far this year in Lake Michigan, the most among the Great Lakes, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

The beaches that are most susceptible to dangerous swimming conditions include North Beach in Port Washington, Harrington Beach State Park in Belgium, McKinley and Grant Park beaches in Milwaukee, Wind Point Lighthouse Beach and North Beach in Racine and Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha.

