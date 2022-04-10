 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Well-known Milwaukee activist convicted in Kentucky robbery

A prominent Milwaukee activist known for his protests against police brutality has been found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kentucky

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A prominent Milwaukee activist known for his protests against police brutality that started with the killing of George Floyd has been found guilty of first-degree robbery in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman was arrested in Elsmere, Kentucky in February 2021 after authorities said he was part of a group that tried to rob a drug house.

Coleman, 36, has denied committing a crime. In addition to the conviction, he was found not guilty Friday on a separate charge of unlawful transaction with a minor, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Coleman faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Coleman was a leader of marches in Milwaukee during the summer of 2020, after Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. It sparked protests around the world as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

