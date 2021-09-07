West Allis police investigate child's death as homicide

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy as a homicide, according to officials.

Authorities received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Monday reporting the child had a “possible knife wound to his stomach.” First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. According to police, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office planned to do an autopsy Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0