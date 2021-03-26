WI--Wisconsin Schools Superintendent

Kerr has run as a strong advocate of the state's private school voucher program and of fully opening the state's public schools to in-person learning five days a week. She's also advocating for dismantling the state education department, moving it out of Madison, and opening offices across the state.

Underly wants to freeze enrollment in voucher schools, while positioning herself as carrying on the legacy of former state superintendents who have won the support of teachers, Democrats and much of the public education community.

Outside money is pouring into the race, mostly from liberal groups backing Underly. They are outspending conservatives supporting Kerr by a 13-to-1 margin, based on a tally by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, a nonpartisan government watchdog group.

The liberal group A Better Wisconsin Together, the statewide teachers union, Wisconsin Education Association Council, and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin have spent more than $766,000 to support Underly or oppose Kerr. The American Federation for Children, a pro-school voucher group, has spent $56,500 to oppose Underly, the Democracy Campaign said.