Wildlife groups sue to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

The DNR set the kill quota at 119 but hunters killed 218 wolves in just four days, forcing an early end to the season. Conservationists called it a massacre. The DNR's latest estimates put the wolf population at around 1,000 animals; wildlife advocates say hunters probably killed a quarter of the population if poaching is taken into account.

They urged the DNR to cancel the fall season. DNR biologists compromised by setting the kill quota at 130 animals, assuming the Chippewa would claim their half and leaving a working quota of 65. But Walker appointees control the agency's board and bumped that limit up to 300, in effect setting the quota at 150.

The lawsuit demands a judge block the fall hunt because the board ignored science and flouted its responsibility to protect Wisconsin's wildlife. The groups argue that the board vote was illegitimate because Chairman Fred Prehn is holding his position illegally, and that he confused the board with a flurry of motions leading up to the final quota vote.

Prehn's term ended in May. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, giving Evers appointees a majority. Prehn has refused to step down until the state Senate confirms Naas; Republicans control the Senate and have made no moves toward a hearing on Naas.