Wildlife officials look to improve wolf management strategy

He thinks the state did a good job running its first three hunting seasons in the early 2010s, but says he watched the February hunt unfold with disbelief.

“You could not look at our record those first three wolf seasons and say we didn’t have control of things, we really did. But then when this last season went on with this ‘We’d better get ‘em while we can,’ that was really the attitude that came through,” he says.

The way University of Wisconsin-Madison environmental studies professor Adrian Treves sees it, the DNR needs to apply much more science to its wolf management.

“The public should oppose any further wolf hunts because we simply do not know what we are doing. Despite all of the rhetoric and talk about good science being used, in fact, the best available science was not fully used the way it should have been,” he says.

As an example, Treves points to a key argument for Wisconsin’s mandated hunt — the need to control livestock and pets being injured or killed by wolves.

“There’s simply no evidence for public hunting and trapping in reducing livestock losses and our research in many parts of the world shows that we have super effective nonlethal methods. All of this is peer-reviewed, published,” he says.

Can the DNR blend the scientific-evidence based and the raw human experience into is wolf management plan? The agency says the public will have a chance see for itself before it seek the Natural Resources Board’s approval in about a year.

