Wildlife officials propose 130-wolf limit for fall hunt

The working limit for state-licensed hunters could be lower than that; Wisconsin's Chippewa tribes are entitled to claim up to 50% of the quota across the ceded territory, a huge swath of northern Wisconsin the tribes handed over to the government in the 1800s. The Chippewa will not hunt wolves; they consider the animal sacred.

Keith Warnke, administrator of the DNR's Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division, wrote in the memo that the agency must be cautious because the department doesn't fully understand the impact of the February hunt on the wolf population, noting that hunt was held during wolves' breeding season.

The department also doesn't have any experience running a second hunt in one calendar year, he said, and is still working to update its long-range wolf management plan.

“Sustainable management requires conservatism and caution in this fall's quota,” Warnke wrote.

The board is set to consider the recommendation at an Aug. 11 meeting in Milwaukee.

