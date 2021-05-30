 Skip to main content
Winona man arrested after overnight standoff with police
Winona man arrested after overnight standoff with police

  • Updated
WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Winona man was arrested Sunday morning after an alleged domestic assault and overnight standoff with police.

Police said the 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside a Winona residence Saturday night and set parts of the home on fire and threatened officers. He was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The suspect is facing charges of false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, domestic assault by strangulation and violating a domestic abuse no contact order, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

No further details were immediately available.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, La Crosse Tribune.

