Winona man arrested after overnight standoff with police

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Winona man was arrested Sunday morning after an alleged domestic assault and overnight standoff with police.

Police said the 41-year-old man barricaded himself inside a Winona residence Saturday night and set parts of the home on fire and threatened officers. He was arrested about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The suspect is facing charges of false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, domestic assault by strangulation and violating a domestic abuse no contact order, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

No further details were immediately available.

