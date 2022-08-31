 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won't say how much

Wisconsin secretary of state hopeful Amy Loudenbeck says if she wins lawmakers should give her some control of elections in the key battleground state but the Republican candidate isn't saying what she wants to do with it

  • 0
Election 2022 Wisconsin Secretary of State

Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck poses in her campaign office in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Loudenbeck is running for secretary of state in Wisconsin and is trying to unseat long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in November .

 Todd Richmond - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican secretary of state hopeful wants lawmakers to hand the office control over elections, but she won't say how much authority she wants or whether her duties should include unilaterally certifying presidential winners in the key battleground state.

Amy Loudenbeck, a state representative from south-central Wisconsin, wants to unseat long-time Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette in November. The Legislature has spent the last few decades stripping La Follette of almost all his responsibilities. Loudenbeck wants to restore some of them, including taking over election oversight from a bipartisan commission.

Republicans who control Wisconsin's Legislature passed bills this year making it more difficult to vote absentee and imposing restrictions on election administration, only to have Democratic Gov. Tony Evers veto them. In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, Loudenbeck repeatedly declined to explain how much control over elections she wants or how she thinks elections should be administered, saying Republicans who control the Legislature would decide what responsibilities to give her.

People are also reading…

“This isn't a power grab,” Loudenbeck said. "The Legislature should explore a wide range of policy options to utilize this constitutional office that is directly accountable to voters and look at what other states are doing and talk about restoring some traditional responsibilities, including election oversight, if appropriate, to the office.”

La Follette, the secretary of state since 1983, said Loudenbeck is “trying to be cleverly vague.”

“I'd call it very politically motivated as to what she'd really do," he said. “She's trying to avoid facing her true positions on issues. I'm worried what they really are."

La Follette does not support giving control over elections to the secretary of state and is campaigning on keeping his office's responsibilities unchanged. All he does is issue travel documents and serve on a timber board.

The secretary of state is the chief elections official in 38 states, according to the National Association of State Election Directors. Elections oversight in Wisconsin falls to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a panel of three Democrats and three Republicans created by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2016.

The commission frequently deadlocks and has taken intense criticism from Republicans who want to replace it, including GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

Former President Donald Trump has turned his eye toward secretary of state offices as he considers a 2024 presidential run. Trump called Georgia's GOP secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, in 2020 asking him to “find” enough votes to overturn Trump's loss to Joe Biden in that state. Raffensperger refused. He withstood a Trump-backed challenger in his primary this year, but Trump-endorsed secretary of state candidates won primaries in the key swing states of Arizona and Michigan.

Trump narrowly lost Wisconsin to Biden by about 21,000 votes in 2020. Trump continues to call for decertifying his loss, falsely claiming that election fraud cost him the state even though multiple reviews and recounts have confirmed Biden's victory. Republican legislative leaders have refused to attempt to decertify his loss, a move that several attorneys and legal experts have dismissed as unconstitutional and impossible.

Loudenbeck has been vague about whether she believes Biden is the legitimate president, saying only that the U.S. Senate certified the election results and Biden was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2021. She also has been vague about her views on election fraud, telling AP that questions about the election must be answered and that the government has an obligation to ensure the elections system is secure. She conceded that decertifying Biden's victory “is not an option.”

Democrats fear that if Loudenbeck becomes secretary of state in Wisconsin she would certify that Trump or another Republican candidate has won the state in 2024, regardless of the actual result. She told the AP she would reject a call from Trump or any other Republican candidate asking her to tip the scales in the GOP’s favor.

“If clerks and all the poll workers are following the law, there shouldn’t be any question at the end,” she said. “If people think that individuals were illegally casting ballots, then they should go to their sheriff or their (district attorney) or their clerk and figure that out. You can’t just find more ballots.”

A lot would have to happen before Loudenbeck would find herself in position to affect the outcome of an election.

She would have to defeat La Follette, who crushed his Democratic primary opponent despite spending almost no money on the race and taking an African safari in the middle of the campaign.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would have to allow GOP lawmakers to shift considerable election duties to Loudenbeck. Vos has said he supports the commission and opposes giving the secretary of state election powers.

And Michels would have to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, putting himself in position to sign oversight legislation into law. Michels has said he wants to revamp the elections commission with members from the state's eight congressional districts.

Loudenbeck said she would try to persuade Vos to give the office election responsibilities — even though she wouldn't say what they should be — by convincing him that the election commission is a “failed experiment" and an elected official accountable to the people should run the polls.

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense motions denied in fatal parade attack in Wisconsin

A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year. Public defenders sought to have the case against Darrell Brooks Jr. dismissed in Waukesha County Circuit Court based a July search of the defendant’s jail cell. His attorneys say the warrant for the search was deficient and that the action violated Brooks’ attorney-client privilege. Judge Jennifer Dorow also rejected a motion to suppress some statements Brooks made to investigators after defense attorneys argued that Brooks continued to be questioned after stating he wished to invoke his right to remain silent.

5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

A judge has begun hearing evidence to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two leaders were convicted in federal court. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix are all from Michigan. They're charged with providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, faces the same material support charge. Judge Michael Stepka must decide if there is probable cause to send the men to trial in Antrim County, a low bar at this stage of the case. The county is the location of Whitmer’s Elk Rapids vacation home.

Judge rejects dismissal of case tied to 2016 Milwaukee riots

A federal judge has rejected a motion by the Milwaukee Police Department that sought to dismiss a case brought by two city residents who claimed their constitutional rights were violated when they were arrested near a memorial site for a Black man fatally shot by an officer in 2016. The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin is representing the residents who were arrested on Aug. 30, 2016 in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood where police killed Sylville Smith approximately two weeks earlier. The 23-year-old Smith, who was armed, was running from police who suspected him of dealing drugs. The officer who killed Smith, also Black, was acquitted in the fatal shooting. Milwaukee police declined to comment because the case is ongoing.

Prison supervisor arrested for having sex with inmate

A female prison supervisor has been arrested for allegedly having repeated sexual encounters with an inmate in her office. The Racine Journal Times reports sheriff's investigators received allegations Wednesday that the 37-year-old Racine Correctional Institution supervisor was having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Investigators learned she had given the inmate a cellphone and seized the device. They found photos and messages that supported the allegations. The inmate told investigators he had sex with the supervisor between 20 and 40 times since April. Investigators confronted the supervisor on Thursday. She is being held in the Racine County Jail on $1.1 million cash bail.

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in southeastern WI

A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County. Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness. Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections

The nation's leading abortion rights advocacy organization, Planned Parenthood, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections. It's pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot. The effort comes months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which created a constitutional right to have an abortion. The campaign will be waged by Planned Parenthood's political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Planned Parenthood's previous spending record was $45 million in 2020.

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on them and acquitted two other men. Prosecutors again will present secretly recorded conversations and video, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of rebels was serious about getting the Democratic governor. Defense attorneys insist there was no real conspiracy. They say Fox and Croft were entrapped.

Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies at age 95

Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies at age 95

Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland, a longtime liberal voice within the Roman Catholic church, has died at age 95. Weakland focused on social justice and pushed to increase the role for women within the church. He also spoke publicly about being gay. He stepped down after being accused of date rape by a former theology student. Weakland maintained the contact was consensual. Weakland had expected the public to understand that his settlement with the student was different from sums paid to child sexual abuse victims, but he acknowledged in his 2009 memoir that was naive. A classically trained musician who spoke multiple languages, Weakland died overnight at Clement Manor in Greenfield, where he lived, following a long illness.

Prison supervisor faces multiple sexual assault charges

A Wisconsin prisoner supervisor who allegedly maintained a relationship with an inmate faces multiple counts of felony sexual assault. Racine County prosecutors charged Jacqueline Heidt on Monday with 20 counts of second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff as well as felony counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate and misconduct in office. The Racine Journal Times reports that according to the criminal complaint, authorities on Aug. 18 found a cellphone in the inmate's pants with nude photographs of Heidt on it as well as text messages between the inmate and Heidt. The inmate told investigators they had consensual sex in Heidt's office more than 20 times between April and Aug. 4. Heidt's attorney didn't return a message.

Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement

The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee is objecting to Gov. Tony Evers' plans to spend $31 million Wisconsin will receive in a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over the opioid crisis. The state Department of Health Services received its first $6 million payment on July 29. The agency wants to spend the money on expanding the use of Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdose effects, new treatment facilities, helping tribes address overdose deaths and enhancing data collection. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Joint Finance Committee objected to the plan on Wednesday. The committee's leaders, Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, say they want to improve the spending plan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rocket plunges to Earth, narrowly missing pedestrians in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News