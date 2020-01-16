Wisconisn woman admits to setting up fictitious Facebook site to get sexual assault charges dropped

The officer subsequently uncovered Facebook messages between Schneider and Lind conspiring to create a false Facebook account in the woman’s name and posting the above information.

Schneider supplied the photo of the woman for the false Facebook account.

Schneider was previously charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault where the woman was the alleged victim.

A jury trial in that case was scheduled on March 4, 2019.

Before a final status conference in February, Schneider’s attorney provided prosecutors with a Facebook post claiming the woman posted the following message:

“Yes, I set Colton Schneider up. I did not want him anymore, so I tell him that I set him up...No, Colton Schneider did not rape me. He is innocent. He never did any of those charges.”

Police contacted the woman on Feb. 15. She said the Facebook post was made from a fake account she did not create.

Police served a search warrant to Facebook to determine who set up the account. On March 29, police received information from Facebook that the account was set up by Lind.