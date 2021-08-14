Wisconsin Ace Boxing Club helps keep youths on right track

“We’re all from the inner city, and the majority of us got food stamps and FoodShare cards and struggled,” Porter says. “But the club provides a safe place for kids like that and a place for them to learn how to make positive changes and avoid the streets.”

Before the pandemic, Ace Boxing Club, which is a nonprofit, served 300 youths a year, although current guidelines have placed limits on its capacity. Some kids join because they want to keep healthy and get out of the house, while others come because they want to make changes in their lives.

“I used to get in trouble all the time and get into fights,” says Cam Wilson, 13. “But now I can control it, and I just hit the (punching) dummies instead.”

His father, Si Wilson, a former boxer himself, has witnessed his transformation.

“I’ve seen his anger and how he would get suspended for fighting, go back to school and get in trouble again the same day,” he says, while clutching his 1-year-old daughter Zaleyah at ringside. “Being in this club has taught him to humble himself and, since then, he did a complete 360.”

Genesis, a 9th grader, wanted to gain confidence after being bullied at school.