Wisconsin agency 'woefully behind' on virus data cleanup

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is “woefully behind” in cleaning up COVID-19 data and a renewed emphasis it has placed on making sure its case counts are more accurate has resulted in swings in previously reported numbers, state health officials said Wednesday.

There's a concern the public won't understand why the numbers are changing, state Department of Health Services officials told The Associated Press, even though they said it's part of a routine process that fell behind in the fall as COVID-19 cases were spiking.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re woefully behind in some of that cleanup work,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the department.

The verification work has ramped up the past two weeks, resulting in questions about why some numbers are changing, she said. The swings can be particularly noticeable now that case counts are lower, said Traci DeSalvo, director of the department's Bureau of Communicable Diseases. The swings are particularly noticeable at the county level, Willems Van Dijk said.