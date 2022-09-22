 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man

A prosecutor has charged a Wisconsin Department of Justice agent with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man during a February traffic stop

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor charged a Wisconsin Department of Justice agent Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man during a traffic stop in February.

Dane County District Attorney Ishmael Ozanne charged DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon, according to online court records.

Wagner would face up to 10-and-a-half years in prison if convicted. His attorney, listed in online court records as Michael Steinle, didn't immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment that was left at his office.

The charge stems from the shooting of Quadren Wilson in Madison on Feb. 3.

Wilson, 38, was released on extended supervision in February 2020 after serving a little more than a year in prison for second-degree reckless endangerment. The state Department of Corrections issued a warrant for Wilson on the morning he was shot for violating the conditions of his release. He was wanted for allegedly dealing fentanyl to a man found dead in a restaurant bathroom in Blooming Grove in April 2021.

People are also reading…

Wilson was driving on the outskirts of Madison when officers from multiple jurisdictions slammed their vehicles into his car and opened fire on him as he sat behind the wheel, according to the sheriff's office and Wilson's family.

Wilson's brother, Mane Morris, said authorities shot his brother five times in the back as his brother was raising his hands and offering no resistance. Authorities contend that he was resisting arrest.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, whose agency led the investigation into the shooting, said two weeks after the incident that investigators hadn't found any evidence suggesting Wilson was armed.

Two state Justice Department agents, Wagner and Nathan Peskie, fired their weapons during the arrest, according to Barrett. He didn't say whether either agent's rounds struck Wilson, however. Online court records did not show any charges against Peskie as of Thursday morning.

Wilson pleaded guilty in May, about three months after he was shot, to manufacturing narcotics with intent to deliver and cocaine possession. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Attorney General Josh Kaul, who oversees the Justice Department, declined to comment, saying he didn't want to impact the case as it works its way through the judicial system. He did say the agency was “evaluating this matter internally,” but he didn't elaborate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form

A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn’t meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National Mail Voter Registration Application form illegal in the state and order the Wisconsin Election Commission to withdraw its approval for the form because it doesn’t ask about all of the information required by state law. Wisconsin allows voters to register at the polls on Election Day, so the state isn't required by law to use the federal form. The lawsuit argues the form doesn't include places to fill in required information such as whether a voter has a felony conviction.

Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests

Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state's 2020 election results has appeared in court to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Michael Gableman said he was temporarily representing Harry Wait in a preliminary hearing Monday before a Racine County judge. Wait is accused of election fraud and identity theft for requesting the ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others. Vos fired Gableman in August after an investigation that found no evidence of voter fraud and cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles

Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law. Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft on crime, accusing the Democrat in Monday’s letter of sympathizing with and coddling “brutal, convicted criminals.” Wisconsin’s parole commission, which operates independently of the governor, has granted about 460 discretionary paroles not required by law, something that both Republican and Democratic governors before Evers also routinely granted. Polls show the race between Evers and Michels to be about even.

Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion

Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion

Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights. The spending underscores how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before midterm elections. The most intense period of campaigning is only just beginning, and Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. That’s twice as much money as the Democrats’ next top issue and almost 20 times more than Democrats spent on abortion-related ads in the 2018 midterms. The spending figures are based on an Associated Press analysis of data provided by the nonpartisan research firm AdImpact.

Evers administration relaunches efforts to limit PFAS

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration is trying again to limit the amount of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Evers authorized the Department of Natural Resources last week to begin work on administrative rules establishing limits. The rule-making process typically takes at least two years. Final rules are subject to approval by the governor, the Natural Resources Board and the Legislature. The DNR began working in 2019 to limit PFAS in groundwater but the conservative-leaning Natural Resources Board killed the proposal in February.

Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests

Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state's 2020 election results has appeared in court to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. Michael Gableman said he was temporarily representing Harry Wait in a preliminary hearing Monday before a Racine County judge. Wait is accused of election fraud and identity theft for requesting the ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others. Vos fired Gableman in August after an investigation that found no evidence of voter fraud and cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote

Wisconsin Republicans reject Evers call for abortion vote

Wisconsin Republicans are rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers call to allow voters to get a chance to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers called Wednesday for a special session of the GOP-controlled Legislature to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the 173-year-old law. But within hours of announcing his proposal, Republican legislative leaders summarily rejected it as a political stunt. It’s the latest move by Evers to put pressure on Republicans over abortion and keep the issue in the spotlight ahead of the election. Evers is in a tight race with Republican Tim Michels.

Correction: Election 2022-Wisconsin-Governor story

In a Sept. 19 story about parole in Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that discretionary paroles for a person sentenced to life in prison were not possible if the person’s crime was committed before 2000. In general, such inmates can be eligible for parole unless a judge imposed a sentence of life without parole.

How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples

How a small Wisconsin town became home to 4 Dharmic temples

Pewaukee, Wisconsin, a village of 15,000 in Milwaukee’s far-west suburbs, is home to four Dharmic temples, an anomaly in a state rarely recognized for its South Asian immigrant population. The 22 acres that are home to the Hindu and Jain Temples of Wisconsin were situated in the middle of nowhere when they were built in 2001. Now the area is laden with fast-food restaurants and surplus warehouses and has become home to two more groups: devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba and BAPS, or Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha. Believers of these Indic traditions come from all across the state to worship in spaces where they can share languages, culture and spiritual community.

Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion

Ad spending shows Dems hinging midterm hopes on abortion

Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights. The spending underscores how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before midterm elections. The most intense period of campaigning is only just beginning, and Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. That’s twice as much money as the Democrats’ next top issue and almost 20 times more than Democrats spent on abortion-related ads in the 2018 midterms. The spending figures are based on an Associated Press analysis of data provided by the nonpartisan research firm AdImpact.

Watch Now: Related Video

International arms fair held in South Korea as sales increase

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News