Wisconsin Assembly approves transgender sports bans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly on Wednesday passed bills banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports — measures taken up in the middle of Pride month and all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The measures passed on party line votes, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. They must also pass the GOP-controlled Senate before going to Evers, who has repeatedly said he stands with transgender students.

Democrats said the bills were unnecessary because they hurt the state’s reputation, are illegal, damage a vulnerable population, are in conflict with existing high school and NCAA transgender policies and put federal funding for higher education in jeopardy. They also said it was a waste of time debating them given that they're headed for a veto.

“This is political theater which has turned into an exercise in cruelty and harm for young people and children in the state of Wisconsin," Democratic Rep. Lee Snodgrass, a member of the LGBTQ Caucus, said in objection to the bill,