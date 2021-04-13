Wisconsin Assembly OKs genocide education bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly approved a bipartisan bill Tuesday that would require schools to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.

Under the proposal, public schools, charter schools and private voucher schools would have to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5-8 and once in grades 9-12.

The bill would require the state superintendent to develop model curricula in consultation with an organization in Wisconsin and state agency in another state that has developed such curricula. The bill does not name an organization or state agency.

The Assembly approved the bill on a voice vote. The Senate approved it in March. It now goes to Gov. Tony Evers. The governor's spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, didn't immediately respond to a message asking if he supports the measure.

