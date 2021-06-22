Wisconsin Assembly passes bills restricting food labeling

One of the Wisconsin bills passed Tuesday would ban labeling a beverage as milk unless it comes from cows, goats and other hooved mammals. Another would prohibit selling a product as cream, yogurt or cheese unless it includes dairy.

Those would only take effect if 10 states out of a group of 15 approve similar bans by 2031. The move is designed to make sure the bills don't violate the Constitution's commerce clause, which gives Congress — not states — the right to regulate interstate commerce.

Only two states in the group, Maryland and North Carolina, have passed milk labeling laws, but those laws haven't taken effect because of similar provisions requiring other states to follow suit.

A third bill passed by the Assembly would ban the labeling or selling of a product as meat, bacon or a similar term unless it includes animal flesh. It would apply to packaging on products in stores and restaurant menus.

Seventeen other states have enacted some type of meat labeling law in recent years, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The bills now head to the Senate, which did not take them up last session after they also passed the Assembly.

