Wisconsin Assembly sends mask order repeal back to Senate

Evers could also issue a new order after the current one is repealed, forcing the Legislature to vote again to strike that down. And a case is pending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court on whether Evers has the power to issue the emergency orders, which could resolve the issue and take it out of the Legislature's hands.

The Senate last week passed a bill containing a provision that Republican senators said would ensure that the governor could still issue emergency orders to access the federal money only, but not allow him to order that masks be worn.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that the Senate's proposed fix would not work as intended. An analysis from the Legislature's nonpartisan attorneys said the Senate amendment doesn't limit the powers of the governor as Republicans intended.

Vos said the Assembly would be proposing a new solution, but did not immediately make that public. Vos also did not say when the Assembly would meet, but it could convene as soon as Thursday.

The Assembly will also pass its own resolution repealing the mask mandate, Vos said, which would then require the Senate to vote to concur. The Senate is not scheduled to be in session again until Feb. 16.