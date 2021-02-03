Wisconsin Assembly to send mask order repeal back to Senate

Evers could also issue a new order after the current one is repealed, forcing the Legislature to vote again to strike that down. And a case is pending in the Wisconsin Supreme Court on whether Evers has the power to issue the emergency orders, which could resolve the issue and take it out of the Legislature's hands.

Evers did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

The Senate last week passed a bill containing a provision that Republican senators said would ensure that the governor could still issue emergency orders to access the federal money only, but not allow him to order that masks be worn.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that the Senate's proposed fix would not work as intended. An analysis from the Legislature's nonpartisan attorneys said the Senate amendment doesn't limit the powers of the governor as Republicans intended.

Vos said the Assembly would be proposing a new solution, but did not immediately make that public. The Assembly was scheduled to vote Thursday on approving the funding solution and repealing the mask order. The Senate, which isn't scheduled to meet until Feb. 16, would have to vote to concur in order to end the mask requirement.