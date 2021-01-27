Wisconsin Assembly to vote on repealing statewide mask order

Supporters of the mask mandate worry that removing it will create confusion, put more people at risk of catching the virus, and send the wrong message to the public about the importance of wearing masks.

The Legislature was also considering other coronavirus-related bills Thursday.

The Assembly was taking up a bill that would require immediately prioritizing the vaccination of everyone over age 60. Currently, only those over age 65 are eligible. Under the bill, the general public would be eligible no later than March 15.

Another proposal up for an Assembly vote would allow pharmacy students and pharmacy technicians to administer the vaccine.

Another broader COVID-19 response bill was back in the Senate. It passed an earlier version, which Evers endorsed, that was fairly limited in scope. But the Assembly on Tuesday amended it to include a prohibition on employers mandating vaccines for workers and to give the Legislature control over federal money to fight the pandemic.

The expanded version before the Senate was in jeopardy of being vetoed by Evers.

