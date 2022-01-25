Wisconsin Assembly to vote to count infection as immunity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly were set to approve a bill Tuesday that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing.

Republican backers maintain natural immunity is at least as effective as being vaccinated. Similar bills passed in Florida and Arkansas last year.

A number of Wisconsin medical groups, including the Wisconsin Medical Society, oppose the measure, arguing vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19 and it’s not clear how long natural immunity lasts. Data from the state health department shows unvaccinated people are hospitalized at a rate nearly 11 times higher than fully vaccinated people.

No groups have registered in support the proposal.

The Assembly was set to vote on the bill Tuesday. Approval would send the measure to the Senate, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.